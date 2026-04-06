Sacramento County measles cases rise to 5 after 2 new infections

Health officials are raising concerns after two more children contracted measles, bringing the total number of cases in Sacramento County this year to five.

"All of the cases are among children who are unvaccinated," said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County's public health officer.

Dr. Kasirye says five cases is the highest number the county has seen in recent years.

What makes this year especially concerning, she says, is that in the past, most cases in the region were linked to travel outside of California or the U.S.

In the current cluster, health experts believe the outbreak may have started with a single child who traveled to South Carolina, later spreading the illness locally.

"It is different, because it does signify that we have local transmission of measles within the community," Dr. Kasirye said.

The health department is now working to identify potential exposures by determining when each patient was infectious and who they may have come into contact with, while urging those individuals to quarantine.

Despite the risk to the general public being considered low, health experts say the trend is concerning given how quickly the virus can spread among people who are not vaccinated.

While more than 90% of children in Sacramento County are vaccinated, officials note there are still pockets within the community where vaccination rates are lower. Where those pockets are has not been released.

"Measles cases introduced to those communities, that's where the greatest risk of transmission will occur," Dr. Kasirye said.

Symptoms can start similarly to a common cold – including fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes – which can make early detection challenging.

The telltale sign of measles is a red rash that starts on the face and spreads downward. By that point, however, the person may have already spread the illness.

"Measles can be very serious, especially for vulnerable people, very young children, and people with compromised immune systems," Dr. Kasirye said.

Health officials say people should call their healthcare provider before going into a medical facility if they suspect measles.

Across California, there have been 36 confirmed cases so far this year, with about 1,600 reported nationwide.