Sacramento County jury convicts man of sexually assaulting two girls

A Sacramento County jury has convicted a man of sexually assaulting two girls under 10 years old, prosecutors said.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that a jury on Monday convicted 44-year-old Christopher Cole on eight counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of committing a sex act with a child under 10 years old.

Cole sexually assaulted the girls when they were 4 to 5 years old and 7 to 9 years old, the DA's Office said, and in one incident, sexually assaulted both simultaneously. He also showed one of the victims child sexual abuse material, the office said.

Prosecutors said the jury also found true that the victims were particularly vulnerable and that Cole carried out his crimes in a manner indicating planning and sophistication.

An allegation that Cole has a prior strike conviction for voluntary manslaughter will be determined at the sentencing hearing, scheduled for Dec. 5. He faces a maximum sentence of 400 years to life in prison.