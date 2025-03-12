Sacramento County inmate dies after cellmate reports fight, deputies say

SACRAMENTO – An inmate at the Sacramento County Jail has died after his cellmate reported the two were involved in a fight Wednesday night, authorities said.

Just before 7 p.m., an inmate pressed his button to report that he was in a fight with his cellmate, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they detained that inmate and located the other inmate unresponsive in his cell, where he was pronounced dead. His identification has not been released.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

Deputies said they working to determine if it was self-defense.

The jail has been placed on lockdown.