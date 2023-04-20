Sheriff: Shooting victim flagged down driver for help in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Sacramento County off Jackson Highway.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a report of a shooting around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Excelsior and Elder Creek roads.

Deputies say a witness at the scene reported that it appeared someone who had been shot was walking in between cars.

The victim, identified by the sheriff's office as a man in his 20s, walked into a fire station along the 8800 block of Gerber Road. He was then transported to the hospital from there.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears the victim was able to flag down a citizen who then drove him to the fire station.

No other details, including the current condition of the victim, have been released.