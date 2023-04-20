Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Shooting victim flagged down driver for help in Sacramento County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Sacramento County off Jackson Highway.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a report of a shooting around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Excelsior and Elder Creek roads.

Deputies say a witness at the scene reported that it appeared someone who had been shot was walking in between cars.

The victim, identified by the sheriff's office as a man in his 20s, walked into a fire station along the 8800 block of Gerber Road. He was then transported to the hospital from there.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears the victim was able to flag down a citizen who then drove him to the fire station.

No other details, including the current condition of the victim, have been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 3:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.