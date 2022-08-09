Watch CBS News
Sacramento County issues public health emergency declaration over monkeypox

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

California lawmakers to hold monkeypox oversight hearing
California lawmakers to hold monkeypox oversight hearing 00:32

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County officials have proclaimed a public health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak.

The proclamation was made on Tuesday and comes nearly a week after a national public health emergency was declared.

"Proclaiming a state of emergency in response to Monkeypox helps the County to ensure uninterrupted access to resources necessary to lessen disease transmission," said Don Nottoli, chairman of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, in a statement.

As of Tuesday, officials say there are a total of 80 either confirmed or probable monkeypox cases in Sacramento County. According to the CDC, there are just over 1,300 monkeypox cases statewide.

The proclamation comes on the same day that California lawmakers were holding their first-ever committee hearing on monkeypox. State Senator Scott Wiener said the goal of the committee is to try and identify what can be done in the short and medium terms to improve California's response to the outbreak.

In total, the CDC says there are a total of 9,493 confirmed cases of monkeypox across the US. 

