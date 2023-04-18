Sacramento County recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day in October

SACRAMENTO -- Indigenous Peoples' Day will now be recognized in Sacramento County on the second Monday in October.

/ Getty Images

There was a unanimous vote at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

This approval signifies that the Board recognizes and honors the resiliency and substantial contributions of Native Americans.

The decision for approval comes after the state and federal government proclaimed this day in 2019 and 2021 respectively, and there is no fiscal impact to the County's budget.

This national holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day.