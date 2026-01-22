Sacramento County sees fewer food vendor complaints during first year of new regulations

Sacramento County gets hundreds of complaints each year over roadside food vendors, and it's now been a year since county leaders passed new regulations designed to crack down on those businesses illegally selling food.

Sacramento County says there were 99 fewer complaints about unpermitted food vendors last year compared to 2024.

Last year, there were more than 250 reports of illegal sidewalk food vending, with the largest concentration centered in south Sacramento.

"When we receive complaints or notifications these are occurring, we do an investigation, we go out and meet these vendors, see what their operations are," said Jennea Monasterio, the county's director of environmental management.

Last January, county leaders passed new restrictions on sidewalk food vendors requiring business owners to get a $69 annual business license and a $391 health permit.

"We want the businesses to come in and be compliant and do it right, and that's really our goal," said Chad Rinde, with the Sacramento County Department of Finance.

The new regulations also require things like hand-washing stations, proper refrigeration and prohibit using generators or propane tanks. Fines start at $100 and can reach $1,000 for multiple violations.

The county says it was mostly focusing this past year on educating vendors about the new rules. They even produced videos in English and Spanish on how to get the proper permits.

"They are people who are out there making an honest living, and that's important, and we have to encourage that," said county Supervisor Patrick Kennedy.

But the county has also created an enforcement team to inspect roadside vendors. Over the last year, there have been a total of 36 citations for operating without a health permit, totaling $9,000.

Health inspectors also confiscated more than five tons of food. The county says it will continue work to educate vendors and enforce the regulations.

"We want to bring down as many barriers as we can to obtain a health permit and have these vendors operating legally and safely," Monasterio said.

