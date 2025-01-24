Sacramento County considers new rules to crack down on unlicensed food stands

SACRAMENTO — Roadside food stands are a popular place to get a quick bite to eat, but Sacramento County worries some are also serving up problems.

Ken Casparis, a county spokesperson, said the county has received about 340 complaints over the last year about illegal food vendors.

The county points to concerns about where food vendors set up — like on sidewalks — and most are not inspected for improper food handling that could make customers sick.

"It could be dangerous," Casparis said. "You could find yourself getting foodborne illness by visiting or patronizing those establishments."

County leaders are now considering new rules that would require food sellers to get an annual $61 license and prohibit them from setting up at places like highway entrances, schools, bike paths, and parking spots.

Vendors caught breaking the rules face up to a $1,000 fine for multiple violations and inspectors could seize their equipment.

"We're hoping that these tools are enough to kind of curb the illegal vending that we're seeing out on our sidewalks," Casparis said.

Jaime Ruiz said that he sells up to 150 homemade tamales a day along Howe Avenue. He's not sure the new rules will make a difference and noted that none of his customers have ever gotten sick.

"A lot of people know we sell good tamales here," Ruiz said.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will consider the changes at its meeting next Tuesday.

If approved, the new license requirements would take effect in March.