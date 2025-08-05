1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash east of Rancho Cordova

At least 1 person killed in crash on White Rock Road east of Rancho Cordova

One person died and two others were injured in a head-on crash just east of Rancho Cordova, the California Highway Patrol East Sacramento said Tuesday.

The CHP said a Hyundai Elantra collided with a Subaru Impreza shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Rock Road and Grant Line Road.

The 21-year-old man driving the Hyundai died as a result of the crash, the CHP said. The Hyundai's passenger, who was a minor, and the Subaru driver suffered major injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant information to contact their East Sacramento office.