15-year-old DUI suspect crashes during Sacramento County chase

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Deputies say a teenager suspected of driving under the influence led authorities on a short chase that ended in a crash late Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a car driving without its headlights on around 10:20 p.m. near Scoter and Butterball ways. The deputy went to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly took off.

After running a red light at the Sprig Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard intersection, deputies say the suspect t-boned another vehicle.

Scene of the crash. Firefighters had to extract people from the 15-year-old's vehicle. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Three people, including the driver, were in the suspect's vehicle. All three were 15 years old, deputies say, and they all were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle struck was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, deputies say.

Once the 15-year-old driver is released from the hospital, deputies say that driver will be arrested on suspicion of DUI.