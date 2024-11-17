Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County woman dies after stabbing; boyfriend arrested

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County woman dies after stabbing; boyfriend arrested
Sacramento County woman dies after stabbing; boyfriend arrested 00:27

SACRAMENTO – A woman died at the hospital after she was stabbed in Sacramento County Sunday morning, authorities said.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds where she later died. She has not been identified. 

Deputies said a homicide investigation was underway at a home where the woman lived on Leola Way near 47th Avenue.

Investigators later identified the woman's boyfriend, 29-year-old Paul Barclay, as the suspect in her death. He has been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail. 

No details have been released on what led up to the stabbing. 

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released by authorities. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.