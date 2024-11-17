Sacramento County woman dies after stabbing; boyfriend arrested

SACRAMENTO – A woman died at the hospital after she was stabbed in Sacramento County Sunday morning, authorities said.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds where she later died. She has not been identified.

Deputies said a homicide investigation was underway at a home where the woman lived on Leola Way near 47th Avenue.

Investigators later identified the woman's boyfriend, 29-year-old Paul Barclay, as the suspect in her death. He has been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail.

No details have been released on what led up to the stabbing.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released by authorities.