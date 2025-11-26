Watch CBS News
2 suspects arrested in Sacramento-area car show armed robbery

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Detectives have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery at a Sacramento area car show.

The robbery happened at a show in unincorporated Sacramento County back on Oct. 12.

During the car show that day, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a victim was approached by two suspects – one of them armed with a knife.

With one suspect pressing the knife against the victim's stomach, the other suspect stole the person's wallet.

Detectives say the victim's stolen credit cards were used a little later at a liquor store and Taco Bell.

Both suspects have since been identified by detectives as 25-year-old Joseph Barrera and a 17-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced that Barrera and the 17-year-old had been arrested.    

Investigators noted in their arrest announcement that Barrera is a rapper who was allegedly "attempting to show off and convince people that he was a violent criminal." 

