Sacramento could soon get permanent live salmon feed, similar to Big Bear's eagle cam

Permanent live salmon feed could soon come to Sacramento

FAIR OAKS — Nature cameras are becoming a popular way to check out wildlife. A bald eagle camera in Southern California has more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers.

Now, Sacramento County could soon have its own permanent wildlife feed. Alan Friedman is the man behind Sacramento's salmon cam.

"Technology has been amazing to assist us in observing wildlife," he said.

It's a first-of-its-kind project along the American River Parkway. The live camera is designed to catch a glimpse of Chinook salmon as they swim up the American River at the end of their long journey from the Pacific Ocean.

"It's very, very impressive," Friedman said. "There are literally hundreds of them and sometimes they actually come up on the gravel shoreline and spawn. It's spectacular to watch them; they are incredible animals."

County park commissioners recently approved the concept, and now Friedman is launching a pilot project at Sailor Bar in Fair Oaks.

"The zoom lenses are so powerful that you can see incredible imagery that's difficult to see with the naked eye," he said.

It could also be used to spot other wildlife that lives along the parkway.

"We'll be able to look at the heron rookery," Friedman said. "We'll be able to look at the turtles in Turtle Pond. There are beavers that we may be able to see."

Many people think the new nature cam is a great idea.

"I could see the fish closer up"

In this beginning phase, the camera will have to be set up and taken down each day.

The images can be broadcast live over YouTube and to a video display station at the Sailor Bar boat ramp, where volunteer docents can teach people about what's caught on camera.

In the future, there could be a permanently mounted camera that runs on solar power.

"What we'd like to do is encourage them to come out and appreciate the natural and cultural resources that we have here," Friedman said.

The camera will also be able to see historical artifacts like ancestral grinding rocks and gold mining tailings.