Worker rescued from Sacramento Costco gas station underground tank under construction

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
A worker has been rescued from an underground tank at a Sacramento Costco gas station under construction.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Expo Parkway a little before 11 a.m. Monday after getting reports that a worker was stuck in a three to four-foot cylinder underground.

The fueling station was currently undergoing a remodel and the tanks were empty.

mw-costco-rescue-sept8-1.jpg
Scene of the rescue.

It appears the worker had come into clean the tank and then had some kind of medical episode, Sacramento Fire officials say. Rescue crews pulled the worker out and transported them to the hospital under CPR.

No other details about the worker's condition have been released at this time. 

