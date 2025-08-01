Sacramento police arrest 15-year-old suspect in teen's Meadowview killing

Detectives have arrested a teenage suspect in connection to the May south Sacramento shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened back on the night of May 27 along Coral Gables Court in the Meadowview neighborhood. Sacramento police said officers responded and found a boy had been shot.

Medics took the boy to the hospital, but police said he later died. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office later identified him as 15-year-old Julius Shawn Marcel Chaney.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, on Friday, Sacramento police announced an arrest had been made the day before.

The suspect was identified as another 15-year-old boy. The suspect's name hasn't been released, but he has been booked on homicide charges.

How detectives identified the suspect was not detailed by police.

Exactly what led up to Chaney's shooting is also still unclear.