Sacramento cooling centers extend operations as high heat continues

SACRAMENTO — As the Sacramento region continues to experience triple-digit temperatures, some people are turning to cooling centers to help beat the heat.

Marsha Scribner said that she goes to the Wackford Center in Elk Grove to cool off nearly every day.

"People get sick and die when they get heatstroke so this is very, very important for people to come in here and cool down," she told CBS Sacramento.

The Wackford Center is one of nine cooling centers opened up across Sacramento County as part of the heat emergency response plan.

"These respite centers are serving the vulnerable populations here in our city," said Nick Golling, the former Sacramento homeless services manager. "This includes individuals and families experiencing homelessness as well as housed community members who might have a need."

Some people bring their pets and even people with air conditioners at home are coming in to chill out.

"It just keeps one part of the house cool," another cooling center visitor, Shawn Flynn, said of his own AC unit. "It don't go through all the rooms, so I come here."

"I have come here often just to get away from the heat," said Sheeba Taylor, another visitor.

The shelters have been activated a lot this summer. Sacramento's cooling centers were open eight days in June, and they've been open every day so far this month.

Up to 50 people a day have used the one on Auburn Boulevard.

So what are the criteria for opening up a cooling shelter? It's based on a weather forecast of two or more days when the daytime temperature reaches 100 or more degrees and the nighttime low temperature stays at 75 degrees or higher.

"I don't want to be overheated," Taylor said. "I'll stop in a place like this and it's convenient."

Sacramento Regional Transit is also providing free bus and light rail rides for people who are going to a cooling center.