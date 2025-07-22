Sacramento commemorating African American history by considering naming historic landmarks

Sacramento city leaders are looking to commemorate African American History in Sacramento by considering naming 12 historic landmarks and creating a new historic district: the New Helvetia District.

"I think it's great that families are served stability in this area," said co-owner of Flawless Boxing and Fitness, Brandon Gonzales.

His business is near a historically underserved African American community.

"African American history is American history, so it's great to see the representation," said Brandon Walker, who was working out at the gym.

The gym is located just outside the New Helvetia District, which is in Upper Land Park and contains Alder Grove and Seavey Circle Housing Complexes and Leataata Floyd Elementary School.

The district represents the fight against segregation and affordable housing. Each of the 12 historic landmarks also has its own story.

One that is now a commercial building was once Sacramento's first post-World War II African American Dentist Office.

Another is the residence of the city's first licensed African American architect, and some are still standing, like a funeral home that provides essential services to the African American community.

This idea stemmed from the city's African American Experience Project. It identified each of these places as historic in 2023, and now they are formally nominated to be named historic and be preserved.

"There's a history here going back over 100 years of how the city has responded to segregation, racism," said city councilmember Phil Pluckebaum.

Pluckebaum said the initiative is about reinvestment and an opportunity for Sacramento to both recognize the achievements of those who have come before us and provide better for people in these communities in the future.

Gonzales has been trying to empower the next generation in the same way. He consistently works with youth in this community, coaching them on nutrition, fitness, mental health and mentorship.

"The community sees that Sacramento cares about the African American community and it's just really empowering for the youth," said Walker.

Pluckebaum said he hopes to create a historic walk so people can visit each of the locations and learn the history of each of them.

The Sacramento City Council will be voting on this initiative at its Aug. 12 meeting.

