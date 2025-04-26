Sacramento affected by large Comcast/Xfinity internet outage across the city

SACRAMENTO – A massive internet outage has affected thousands of Sacramento residents and a number of businesses on Saturday.

Comcast customers first started reporting internet problems around noon. According to the outage page on the Comcast website, the estimated time of restoration was originally around 5 p.m.

Now, Comcast is estimating that service won't be restored until around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The outage appears to be affecting people all over the city.

Sacramento businesses like Beers Books have also posted their frustrations, since they were in the middle of their Independent Book Store Day event when the outage took down their point-of-sale software.

"Words can't express how frustrating and deleterious this is for an independent bookstore like ours. We've invested many hours and dollars into bringing Sacramento quality and affordable books, and these weekend sales often make or break our ability to make ends meet," Beers Books wrote in an Instagram post.

The Comcast outage page lists the outage as being due to network damage, but no further details were given.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Comcast for a statement.