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Sacramento County crash on Florin Road leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A person has died after being struck by a vehicle along Florin Road early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. near Fletcher Farms Drive.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a person had died and officers were now awaiting the coroner's office to respond.

No details about the person who died have been released.

Officers are warning drivers to expect delays as they investigate the scene. 

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