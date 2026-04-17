Sacramento County crash on Florin Road leaves 1 dead

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle along Florin Road early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. near Fletcher Farms Drive.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a person had died and officers were now awaiting the coroner's office to respond.

No details about the person who died have been released.

Officers are warning drivers to expect delays as they investigate the scene.