Sacramento County "Clover Leaf Rapist" handed 82 years to life in prison sentence

SACRAMENTO – A man whose string of crimes led him to be known as the "Clover Leaf Rapist" will now spend 82 years to life in prison.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says a judge handed down a sentence to JD Simien back on Feb. 21.

Last October, Simien was convicted by jury trial of a series of rapes in 2013 and 2014 in Sacramento County.

Investigators linked Simien to several sexual assaults in the northern part of Sacramento County. The name "Clover Leaf Rapist" stemmed from the crimes happening near freeway entrances and exits, forming a shape on the map resembling a clover leaf.

Using the same DNA technology, known as genetic genealogy, that helped track down the Golden State Killer, prosecutors linked Simien to the Clover Leaf case.

Simien was arrested by detectives in 2021.

The crimes Simien was convicted of include two counts of kidnapping to commit another crime, two counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and assault with intent to commit rape.