Sacramento city pools to hold $1 kickoff weekend special

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento is kicking off summer with a special weekend of just $1 admission at the city's public pools. 

A total of 15 facilities, including neighborhood pools and wading pools, will be opening for the season on Saturday. To celebrate, the city is holding a Summer Kickoff Weekend for Saturday and Sunday where admission is discounted to just $1. 

Regularly, the city's neighborhood pools cost $4 for adults and $2 for youth. A notable exception is the North Natomas Aquatics Complex, which costs $8 for adults and $6 for youth. 

The city's spray parks are already open, having started on Memorial Day weekend, and will stay in operation until Labor Day weekend. 

All the pools have varying hours, so be sure to check the city's website before heading out. 

Kids can also get free swim passes and swim lessons through the Sacramento Public Library's Summer Reading program

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 8:20 AM PDT

