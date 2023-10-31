Community rally calls on Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee to resign

More calls coming forward for Sacramento city councilmember to resign after businesses raided

More calls coming forward for Sacramento city councilmember to resign after businesses raided

More calls coming forward for Sacramento city councilmember to resign after businesses raided

SACRAMENTO — More people are coming forward demanding Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee step down from office.

It comes just days after investigators raided businesses owned by Loloee who represents the north Sacramento and Del Paso Heights areas.

"We feel he's unfit for office and he needs to step aside immediately," said Fabrizio Sasso with the Sacramento Central Labor Council.

Last week, federal and state agents searched several Viva Supermarket stores owned by Loloee.

"It took everyone by surprise to see that type of activity in the community," said Tonya Mack, a nearby business owner.

A federal Department of Labor complaint filed last year accuses Loloee of failing to pay employees minimum wage, hiring children to work in hazardous conditions, and retaliating against employees cooperating in the investigation.

"For a community that needs a focused leader to tackle real important issues, this can't be good," said Daniel Savala with the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership.

But Loloee has not been arrested, and so far, no charges have been filed.

Not everyone thinks he should step down.

"He's not guilty yet, so why are they attacking him and telling him to resign when nobody knows if he is guilty," said Elaine Jackson, a community member.

"I think it's very important that people reserve judgment until everything that we need to know about a situation has emerged," Mack said.

In an exclusive interview last week, Loloee told CBS13 that he's not going to resign and he won't let the investigation interrupt his work as a councilmember.

"My commitment to this district will not be distracted by anything," he said. "The district is my priority."

Loloee said he won't run for re-election and still has just over a year left in his first term – but some say that's too long to wait.

"I just don't think there's any time to waste," Sasso said. "A year is far too long."

The next city council meeting is Tuesday and Loloee said he plans on being there.