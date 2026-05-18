Sacramento City Council candidate Jenn Chawla says campaign signs vandalized with racial slurs

Sacramento City Council candidate Jenn Chawla has condemned what she said were separate incidents of her campaign signs being vandalized with racist slurs.

The Chawla said multiple campaign road signs were vandalized with racial epithets in two separate incidents. The candidate for City Council District 1 posted images of the campaign signs on her social media accounts, and said she became aware of the issue when a person who had a sign on his property went to check the sign because of the high winds over the weekend, and he contacted her after seeing the vandalism.

The property owner also went to check on other signs on Elkhorn Boulevard near Highway 99 and discovered more campaign signs similarly vandalized, Chawla said in a social media post.

"I was at those signs to the east and west of Elkhorn just last week to fix them and those words were not present at that time," Chawla said. "This must have happened Friday or Saturday. I also removed 4 other signs at various locations just yesterday that were nearly blown away by the wind and none of those signs had these words."

Chawla also said a person commenting on a Facebook advertisement supporting her opponent called her a "Muslim terrorist."

"This kind of hatred has no place in District 1, Sacramento, or anywhere else," said Chawla in a press release. "Whoever did this wanted to intimidate me and silence our campaign. It will not work. If anything, it strengthens my resolve. Our community deserves leaders who will stand up against hate, and I will always be one of them."

It was not immediately known whether the Sacramento Police Department had been contacted about the alleged vandalism.

Chawla, a former FBI specialist, is running against incumbent Lisa Kaplan and businessman Venkat Mechineni for the District 1 seat, which represents most of North Natomas and parts of Robla.

Monday is the last day to register to vote online or by mail for the June 2 Primary Election. Voters can still register and vote in person through conditional voter registration at a vote center or county elections office.