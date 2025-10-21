Sacramento City Council approves 2 new entertainment zones for public alcohol consumption

There are more places to sip in Sacramento after the city council designated new zones where booze can be consumed in public spaces.

It's part of an effort to make some Sacramento neighborhoods a little more lively. So what is an entertainment zone?

"Businesses that have an active liquor license can go ahead and sell liquor to go as part of a special event," said Tina Lee-Vogt, the city's nighttime economy manager.

The first three zones were approved in June — across from the downtown arena, in the Lavender Heights district, and at the convention center.

Two new zones are now being added in the Ice Blocks area along R Street and the Handle District near 18th and L streets.

Many businesses hope it will bring in more customers.

"Midtown is so walkable, and I think having a drink and being able to walk around will just elevate the area," said Cassie Kelsey, general manager of 58 Degrees & Holding Co.

"This area is already a nice little hub for restaurants, and I think just bringing more entertainment and festivals to the area will help boost the restaurants in the area," said Malik Howard with Ailoli Bodega Español.

Lee-Vogt said measures are in place to make sure outdoor drinking doesn't get out of control.

"We'll have requirements for security guards," she said. "In terms of event zones, there are special cups and wristbands so we can see who's walking around with open containers."

It's a new toast to outdoor entertainment at a time when the city is trying to bring more people back downtown.

"It does open up a lot of opportunities for more and different, unique kinds of events to take place," Lee-Vogt said.

Future entertainment zones could be added in other commercial districts, like along Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road.