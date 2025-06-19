Sacramento celebrates Juneteenth with events held citywide

Thursday marked the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth and freedom for Black Americans.

The federal holiday recognizes the official end of slavery through the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. Still, enslaved people in Texas did not find out they were free until nearly two years later on June 19th, 1865.

Since then, the 19th of June represents a day to celebrate freedom and community.

CBS13 stopped by four different Juneteenth events happening across Sacramento on Thursday.

In Oak Park, music and dancing lifted up Sacramento's Black community with a block party organized by St. Hope and Esther's Park.

"We have Black vendors, Black DJs. We are celebrating us as a community," said organizer Kristen Martin.

The block party was sold out, welcoming hundreds out to celebrate until 10 p.m. as the community came together in joy.

"We have the day off, it's a federal holiday for us to celebrate Juneteenth. We are excited for us all to come together to celebrate this day," said Martin.

The day's events focused on freedom, progress and culture.

At the California State Capitol on Thursday afternoon, the California Black Agriculture Working Group celebrated the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth with music, vendors and educational resource booths for the community.

Children performed traditional songs for the crowd.

"It means advancement for my people. Dr. King would be proud as well. Oh my god, he would be bubbling over," said Terry Dison, a vendor at the event.

In midtown, the free Juneteenth Art Walk took place all afternoon on Thursday. The celebration was a vibrant, music-filled parade and event lifting up voices, creativity and legacy.

"Vendors, food, performances. It's gonna be a full day of art and joy and community and celebration," organizers told CBS13.

At the California State Library, Sacramento Juneteenth Inc. hosted its 22nd annual Juneteenth VIP reception, and speakers offered a reminder of the day's meaning.

"It's important because it's American history. The African American experience in America needs to be talked about. History does not need to be whitewashed or deleted," said Greg Simon, executive director of Sacramento Juneteenth, Inc.

At the ceremony, difference makers in Sacramento were honored with the "Community Soldier Award."

"Pleshette Robertson, Theo Dickson, as well as Mr. Antonio Harvey. Each year, we give out this award to those unheralded heroes doing work for the community, in the community," said Simon.

The celebrations continue into the weekend. Friday and Saturday, Sacramento's Juneteenth Southern Soul Festival will be held in William Land Park featuring musical performances, a parade, a fashion show, more than 80 vendors and much more. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend.