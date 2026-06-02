Sacramento and California primary election results show live vote count for key 2026 races

California voters in the Sacramento area are deciding on a host of key contests in the June 2 primary election.

Voters across California will decide the top two candidates to advance to the general election in races for governor and other statewide offices, as well as Congress.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.

California governor election results

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1 - Full Term

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1 - Special Election

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13





California statewide offices

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Insurance Commissioner

Secretary of State

Controller

Treasurer

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

California congressional races

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 10















