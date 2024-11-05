Sacramento and California election results and maps show live vote count for 2024 races

Alongside the presidential race, California voters in Sacramento are deciding on a host of key contests in the 2024 election.

Voters across California will choose a new U.S. senator, decide on competitive congressional races and weigh in on 10 statewide ballot propositions.

Among the most high-profile measures are Proposition 3, which would enshrine the legal right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution; Proposition 32, which would increase the minimum wage to $18 an hour; and Proposition 36, which would increase penalties for some theft and drug crimes.

In both Sacramento and Stockton, voters will select new mayors in addition to making decisions on a range of local races and measures. Sacramento will decide between epidemiologist Flo Cofer and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty to succeed Mayor Darrell Steinberg. Stockton will decide between Tom Patti and Christina Fugazi to succeed Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who is battling for a seat in Congress.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real time.

President - California election results

U.S. Senate - California election results

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13

Other California election results

California statewide proposition 2: Approve $10 billion school construction bond

California statewide proposition 3: Reaffirm same-sex marriage rights

California statewide proposition 4: Approve $10 billion climate change bond

California statewide proposition 5: Allow local taxes and bonds for affordable housing

California statewide proposition 6: End forced prison labor

California statewide proposition 32: Raise minimum age to $18 an hour

California statewide proposition 33: Allow cities to expand rent control

California statewide proposition 34: Restrict use of health care funds

California statewide proposition 35: Create permanent tax to fund Medi-Cal

California statewide proposition 36: Increase penalties for retail theft and fentanyl

California State Senate races

California State Assembly races

Other Sacramento-area races