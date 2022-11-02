Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out.

"Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said.

That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.

Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.

The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.

Business owners say they are also dealing with people sleeping outside of their businesses. The western store says it's seen evidence of a bonfire from overnight.

During our visit to the stores, CBS13 witnessed security asking people repeatedly to leave if they were not patronizing any of the businesses.

Shortly after, Sherfey politely requested a man to leave his laundromat after asking whether he planned to do laundry. He only complied after several minutes.

The incident highlights why businesses needed to meet with the office of Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra to tackle crime and homelessness.

"We need to start enforcing the laws and allow and create safe places where people to conduct their business and live their lives," Sherfey said.

There is security on-site, but business owners say most offenders do not show up to their court hearings after receiving a citation.

Sacramento police told CBS13 it is working with business owners by responding to calls while educating the community on crime prevention and safety tips. It is also working with local partners to reduce crimes and behaviors negatively impacting Sacramento.

Sherfey believes homelessness is not a crime. Instead, he wants to brainstorm ways to make the area more welcoming to customers and employees.

"It is a safe place but we just need some help protecting us against the problem people," he said.