Some Sacramento drivers adjust routes, others encounter delays amid Business 80 closure

Saturday drivers across Sacramento navigated detours through the heart of the city while crews completed critical work on the Business 80 bridge over the American River.

Northbound Business 80 remained closed over the American River throughout the day as part of a major construction project. The closure comes during a busy weekend marked by graduation celebrations and a packed baseball schedule, drawing thousands of visitors to the region.

Despite the disruption, traffic moved steadily through much of downtown Sacramento on Saturday as drivers adjusted their routes and relied on navigation apps to reach their destinations.

At Sutter Health Park, large crowds arrived for what is expected to be a near-sellout weekend baseball series. Many fans said getting to the ballpark required extra planning.

"We had to follow GPS. It was wild, cars everywhere," said Kayla Oliver, who traveled from Fresno. "Thankfully, we got here. We're ready to watch the game."

The closure affects northbound Business 80 over the American River, as well as the E, J, and P Street on-ramps.

Some drivers encountered delays, while others found alternate routes that helped them avoid significant congestion.

"I knew that Business 80 was closed and we live out in Orangevale, so we took Highway 50 here and it was smooth sailing," said Lynne Jones. "No traffic until you hit the merger right at downtown."

The weekend shutdown is part of Caltrans' $239.5 million American River Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Crews are applying a polyester concrete overlay to the bridge deck, a process that requires time to properly cure before the roadway can reopen.

The project also includes installing sheet piles around bridge piers and constructing a new bicycle path.

According to Caltrans, the rehabilitation effort is now entering its final stages.

"We're in the final stages of this project. It's coming out very nicely," said Sergio Ochoa Sanchez of Caltrans. "The bike path is almost completed. This is just part of the final stages of the completion of the project, which is aimed to be finished by the summer of this year."

While the closure has created some additional congestion, many drivers say the short-term inconvenience is worth the long-term benefits.

"It has to be done," Oliver said. "I'd rather have roads that are being worked on than really rough roads, so I'm for it."

Jones agreed, noting that recent improvements to nearby roadways have already made a difference for commuters.

"I used to avoid Highway 50 at all costs, but now since it's pretty much done, it's smooth sailing," she said. "I'll be happy when all the construction is done."