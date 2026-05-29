Sacramento's Business 80 northbound lanes to be closed Saturday over American River

Many drivers in Sacramento will likely need to take a detour on Saturday as Caltrans is scheduled to close the northbound lanes of Business 80 over the American River.

Caltrans said the closure will be from N Street to Exposition Boulevard. The closure will also include the northbound on-ramps at P, J and E streets, as well as the Highway 50 connectors.

The closure is for the $239.5 million American River Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Work during the closure will include applying a polyester concrete overlay on the bridge deck and allowing time for it to properly cure.

The entire project included replacing the bridge deck, installing sheet piles around piers and adding a bike path.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday and will be lifted at 3 a.m. Sunday. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

The southbound lanes will remain open all weekend.