Suspect in North Sacramento deadly shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in the October shooting death of Christopher Lee Smith in North Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 10. The Sacramento Police Department said officers located Smith with at least one gunshot wound.

Smith, 37, died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was since identified as the suspected gunman. He was located in Humboldt County on Tuesday and taken into custody, Sacramento police said.

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.