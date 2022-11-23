Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in North Sacramento deadly shooting arrested in Humboldt County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in the October shooting death of Christopher Lee Smith in North Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 10. The Sacramento Police Department said officers located Smith with at least one gunshot wound.

Smith, 37, died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was since identified as the suspected gunman. He was located in Humboldt County on Tuesday and taken into custody, Sacramento police said.

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.