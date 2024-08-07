Sacramento-area teachers turn to crowdfunding for help with school supplies

Teachers turning to crowdfunding sites for help with school supplies

ANTELOPE – As teachers prepare their classrooms for the return of students, buying supplies can come with a hefty price tag.

Many teachers are now having to call on their communities to help foot the bill.

According to the National Education Association, educators spend somewhere between $500 and $750 of their own money each year on things students need. But as school supply prices jump, that total could be even more.

Many educators say their districts simply aren't supplying everything their students need to be ready to learn.

Some school districts provide educators stipends for school supplies, but not all do.

More than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies, according to the National Education Association.

"Parents do support a lot, too, and the parents will help most of the time," said Jenna Kendall, a fourth-grade teacher.

Finding deals has been especially important this year, teachers say.

"I save and try to get what I can. I shop sales, like at Walmart," Kendall said. "Otherwise, we'd have to buy things more expensive [with] the money they give us."

Fundraising sites have become increasingly popular for teachers, with many turning to Amazon wish lists or websites like Donors Choose.

GoFundMe has even published tips for classroom fundraising.