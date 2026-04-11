Thousands without power across the Sacramento area, numerous trees reported down

As thunderstorms move through the Sacramento area, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District says there are scattered outages.

According to SMUD's website, more than 29,000 customers were without power shortly before 8 p.m. A large number of those customers are in the Florin, Arden or Folsom areas.

SMUD said its crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The National Weather Service said numerous trees and branches have been reported down throughout the area as the storm moves through. Southwest winds are gusting up to 30 to 40 mph.

The NWS also said a flood advisory is in place until midnight. There could be minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, and urban and small stream flooding.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, bringing snow to the Sierra.