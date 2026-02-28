Sacramento anti-war demonstrators mobilize after U.S., Israeli strikes in Iran

Anti-war demonstrators mobilized in Sacramento on Saturday to voice their opinions about the deadly strikes in Iran.

The demonstrations come after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the military operations. Sources told CBS News that the strikes are believed to have killed about 40 Iranian officials.

"We're here to say this is an illegal, aggressive war against the U.S. Constitution," a protestor said.

Their message was to end the U.S. military actions in the Middle East.

"Let's stay out of the internal affairs of other countries and work on our issues here at home. That's where our attention needs to be," a protestor said.

"Getting out of there, we have no business there, allow the people to govern themselves, let them live with dignity and freedom," another protestor said.

More than half of all Iranian immigrants in the U.S. live in California. In Los Angeles, thousands packed into Westwood, cheering the U.S. and Israeli strikes and celebrating the death of the country's longtime leader for more than three decades.

"There could be extremely far-ranging economic impacts, as well as the actual physical danger for different populations across the region," said Sahar Razavi, the director of the Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies Center at Sacramento State.

We asked about multiple state lawmakers calling the strike "illegal" because it didn't have congressional authorization.

"According to international law, preventive strikes are illegal, just, you know, it's very black and white," Razavi said. "Preventive strikes are illegal, and preemptive strikes are permissible only when they are intended to thwart an imminent attack. Neither Israel nor the United States have shown or even attempted to show that Iran was about to conduct an attack."

Razavi explains how the death of Iran's supreme leader has been met with mixed reactions.

"People inside and outside Iran are statistically, the majority are in favor of regime change," she said. "They simply differ on what they think is the best way to bring that about. The majority are anti-war, just like the United States population. Majority doesn't want a war with Iran, but there is a not insignificant minority that is extremely in favor of war."