Cement truck crashes on Sacramento's 47th Avenue, blocks lanes

A cement truck crashed along a major Sacramento street early Tuesday morning, spilling some of its load onto the roadway.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. along 47th Avenue, just west of Stockton Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the driver was not seriously hurt.

Cement Truck crashed and ended up on its side along 47th Ave just West of Stockton Blvd. Driver is ok. Appears truck was full of cement. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/geE2JjEyQ3 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) November 25, 2025

No other vehicles are believed to be involved, Sacramento police say.

Along with some product spilled onto the roadway, officers say the truck is also leaking hydraulic fluid.

Due to the crash, lanes remain blocked on 47th Avenue. A heavy-duty tow is on the way to the scene.