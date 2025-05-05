Bicyclist hospitalized after Sacramento hit-and-run, police say

SACRAMENTO – A bicyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Sacramento Monday morning, police say.

Sacramento police say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road.

Officers say the driver who struck the bicyclist fled the scene. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital.

No description of the suspect vehicle has been released at this point.

Due to the investigation, police say roads in the immediate area are closed and traffic is impacted.