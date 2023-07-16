Sacramentans find ways to beat the heat amid triple-digit temperatures Saturday

People try to beat the heat before triple-digit temperatures set in Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Whether it's heading out before the sun or finding creative ways to stay cool, folks across the region found ways to beat the heat Saturday.

Athletes lined up bright and early in Carmichael at the starting line for The Great American Triathlon. Runners hit the pavement before temperatures hit triple digits.

"Everyone should be done by noon, so we should be done before it hits 90," said athlete VIctoria Moreno.

But as they completed the first leg of the race, there was no outrunning the heat.

"It was pretty warm out there, it was kind of a shock this early in the day," said athlete Beverly Anderson-Abbs.

Water stations and cheering fans were a welcome sight as athletes hopped on two wheels to cycle the American River Parkway and then paddled to the finish line.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, with hats and sunscreen in tow, families worked to burn their kids' energy without burning up. At Fairytale Town in Land Park, high temperatures meant dropping prices.

"As soon as the temperature hits 95 degrees, it's now free to enter the park," said Christina Martin, the story center coordinator for the amusement park.

When the sun came out and the sweat kicked in, families hit the park's misting station to keep from overheating — eventually taking advantage of the site's indoor attractions.

"There's places to cool off and places for kids to get their wiggles out," Martin said.

The air conditioning was a welcome sight as the summer heat rages on.

As another way to beat the heat, several cooling centers have opened across the region for this ongoing heat wave. Check the list here.