Sacramento Republic FC boosts Railyards stadium capacity to 20,000, releases new renderings

Republic FC's future home at the Railyards is expanding in an effort to transform and enhance fans' match-day experience.

The Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC announced Tuesday that the project is adding 8,000 more seats. Originally slated for 12,000 seats, the new stadium will now have a capacity of more than 20,000.

Officials say the original plan called for phased expansion, but they have now shifted to a more ambitious buildout.

"A 20,000-seat Republic Stadium — with a roof over every seat, safe standing for our supporters, and world-class amenities throughout — is not an overreach. It is exactly the venue Sacramento has earned, and we are proud to deliver it," said Republic FC Managing Partner Kevin Nagle in a statement.

New renderings of the Republic FC's stadium were released on Tuesday. Sac Republic FC

While planned as a soccer-first venue, the stadium will also have the ability to expand to a capacity of 27,000 for events like tours, festivals and community events.

"Building bigger is a catalytic investment in the long-term transformation of downtown Sacramento," said Chris Franklin, COO for Wilton Rancheria, in a statement.

Officials also released new renderings of the stadium on Tuesday, showcasing the expanded seating capacity.

The new stadium's cost will be around $350 million, but the project is entirely privately funded.

Groundbreaking took place in August 2025, with construction expected to be complete by 2027.