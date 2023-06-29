Sac City Unified Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar to step down at end of June

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Unified School Board announced on Wednesday that Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar will step down at the end of this month.

The search for his replacement will begin immediately.

Deputy Superintendant Lisa Allen will act as superintendent during the transition, with Aguilar's last day of service being Friday, June 30.

Sacramento City Unified Board President Chinua Rhodes said the change was a mutual decision, but it remains unclear exactly why a change of leadership is being sought.

"As one of the longest-serving superintendents at Sac City Unified, we appreciate Superintendent Aguilar's six years of service and his dedication to SCUSD students and families," Rhodes said.

"The Sac City Unified School Board remains focused on improving student achievement and outcomes for students. We look forward to working with the Sacramento community as the District moves in a new direction."

Last year, teachers in the district went on strike for more than a week, and one day in 2019.

Aguilar issued a statement as part of the district's announcement. It can be read in full below: