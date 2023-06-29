Sac City Unified Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar to step down at end of June
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Unified School Board announced on Wednesday that Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar will step down at the end of this month.
The search for his replacement will begin immediately.
Deputy Superintendant Lisa Allen will act as superintendent during the transition, with Aguilar's last day of service being Friday, June 30.
Sacramento City Unified Board President Chinua Rhodes said the change was a mutual decision, but it remains unclear exactly why a change of leadership is being sought.
"As one of the longest-serving superintendents at Sac City Unified, we appreciate Superintendent Aguilar's six years of service and his dedication to SCUSD students and families," Rhodes said.
"The Sac City Unified School Board remains focused on improving student achievement and outcomes for students. We look forward to working with the Sacramento community as the District moves in a new direction."
Last year, teachers in the district went on strike for more than a week, and one day in 2019.
Aguilar issued a statement as part of the district's announcement. It can be read in full below:
"I applaud the Sac City Board of Trustees for committing to make student-outcome focused governance a priority. Additionally, I have appreciated the dedication of each of the 15 Sac City Board members with whom I have collaborated during my tenure as superintendent.
"Every day as Sac City's superintendent, I was motivated to change the life trajectories of our students, especially our youth least well served who are from low-income families and have low achievement levels, low graduation rates, and low college and career readiness rates. While Sac City must continue to work to meet the needs of all students, I am proud of the strides that we made to improve academic outcomes and expand supports for the social and emotional growth, mental health, and basic needs of all students."
"Sac City Unified has highly talented and dedicated staff across the entire district, including educational leaders in key district management roles who reflect the rich diversity of our students. I thank them for keeping students at the center of our decision-making and fostering a culture of balancing student and staff needs.
"I deeply appreciate the generous spirit of partnership and support that civic leaders and organizations have extended to me personally and to our students, schools and district. I am grateful to our community for the respectful interactions that I have experienced over the past six years, including as a parent of our four children who were students in Sac City Unified.
"I will remain the biggest supporter of Sac City and its continued efforts to actualize an equity, access, and social justice vision that supports success for all students."
