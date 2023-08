RV fire spreads to vegetation near I-80 in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the North Sacramento area that appears to have spread from an RV.

The scene is near Western and Morrison avenues.

Sacramento Fire crews are responding to the scene, which is near a home development under construction.

RIGHT NOW: Fire near Morrison Ave. Sac Fire says an RV is on fire, this video I took from I-80 shows it spread. Lots of black smoke in the air. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/qfYcl4okW8 — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 24, 2023