Motorcyclist dies in Roseville crash on Rocky Ridge Drive, police say

An investigation is underway in Roseville after a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Rocky Ridge and Loretta drives.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police have said two vehicles – including a motorcycle – were involved.

Police said the motorcyclist died in the crash. No details about the motorcyclist have been released at this time.

All lanes Rocky Ridge Drive are closed between Loretta and Maidu drives, meaning Johnson Ranch is blocked for Maidu Elementary School parents attempting to drop their children off.

It's unclear how long lanes will be blocked, but police said to expect an extended closure.