Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies in Roseville crash on Rocky Ridge Drive, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Roseville after a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Rocky Ridge and Loretta drives.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police have said two vehicles – including a motorcycle – were involved.

Police said the motorcyclist died in the crash. No details about the motorcyclist have been released at this time.

All lanes Rocky Ridge Drive are closed between Loretta and Maidu drives, meaning Johnson Ranch is blocked for Maidu Elementary School parents attempting to drop their children off.

It's unclear how long lanes will be blocked, but police said to expect an extended closure. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue