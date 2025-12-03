Watch CBS News
Roseville manhunt for domestic violence suspect ends with no arrest

A large manhunt for a domestic violence suspect in a Roseville neighborhood ended Wednesday morning with no suspect arrested, authorities said.

Roseville police and Placer County Sheriff's deputies were massed in the area of Cirby Way and Rocky Ridge Drive, several blocks east of Sunrise Avenue. The Sheriff's Office said a helicopter crew and a drone unit were deployed to help in the search.

Despite the extensive search by law enforcement, the wanted suspect was not located. The Sheriff's Office did not identify the individual nor provide a description; further details were not immediately available. 

The Sheriff's Office said investigators will continue pursuing additional avenues to locate the suspect.  

