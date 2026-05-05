Roseville police announce arrest of suspects in January jewelry store burglary

Roseville police said officers arrested two people in connection with a jewelry store burglary that happened in January.

On Jan. 31, 2026, two people took nearly $200,000 from a jewelry store in the Westfield Galleria. Police said detectives quickly launched an investigation and identified two suspects.

Investigators then linked the two people to other incidents in neighboring jurisdictions and coordinated with several agencies to arrest them.

The suspects were arrested on March 25, police said, and officers were able to recover some of the stolen jewelry.

Police said the two people were booked on suspicion of burglary, organized retail theft, and conspiracy.