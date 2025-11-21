Roseville soccer complex officially opens, putting city on the map to become soccer destination

Friday marked the grand opening of the Placer Valley Soccer Complex, a project decades in the making and putting Roseville on the map to become a soccer destination.

"It's huge," said Placer United coach Bryan Byrne. "I've been living in the community for the past 10 years, and this is something that has been craved. The fields are fantastic."

Ten full-size soccer fields and state-of-the-art equipment are all ready to go for thousands of players and coaches.

"To be in one centralized place is going to be huge for the club and to have the extra amenities," Byrne said.

It's a facility not just for coaches and players, but for the community.

"They can come out and watch their kids play soccer between games," said Jill Geller, the director of Roseville's Parks, Recreation and Libraries department. "We've got picnic areas, concessions and a trail that surrounds the facility as well."

"Don't forget we have cornhole too," said Tara Gee, the manager of Roseville's Park Planning and Development. "The shade structures have misters; we can't get too hot here and want everyone to be comfortable."

There's also a food truck area, tables to eat and concession stands.

There's also enough space for other sports, such as lacrosse, field hockey and much more.

"So to have these fields to showcase Roseville and Placer County is going to be huge," Byrne said.

The grand opening was Friday night and included soccer demos, flag football, adult soccer and even some foam blaster drop-in games too.