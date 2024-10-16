New soccer complex boosts Roseville's ability to host more sporting tournaments

Roseville takes another step toward becoming sports hot spot

ROSEVILLE -- In west Roseville, a 10-field soccer complex is under construction and now has a name: the Placer Valley Soccer Complex.

On Wednesday, the Roseville City Council approved a $5 million, 12-year naming agreement with Placer Valley Tourism.

The complex will feature 10 artificial turf fields, a public playground, concessions, and over 900 parking spaces, aiming to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and put Roseville on the map as a major sports destination.

The Roebbelen Center already serves as a large indoor basketball facility, and this new outdoor complex will complete Roseville's capacity to host nearly every kind of sports tournament.

"The full-time jobs it'll create, the people dining in restaurants, the hotels, people hanging out and going to local events—all those great things really start to add up," said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism.

Summers estimates the complex could generate up to $15 million in economic impact for Roseville.