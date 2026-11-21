The sweet taste of mandarin season is bringing crowds to Roseville this weekend as the annual Mandarin Festival celebrates the popular citrus fruit and the growers who make the local harvest possible.

Visitors can enjoy plenty of mandarin-inspired treats, including fresh-squeezed juice and the popular mandarin milkshakes from Newcastle Mandarin Ranch.

The event comes during an especially productive season for Placer County mandarin growers, with trees producing an abundant crop.

"It's been a great year," said Patrick Storm with the Mandarin Festival. "It's all about when that fruit sets and the blossoms are on there. So the trees are absolutely loaded with mandarins this year."

While the crop is plentiful, harvesting the fruit is a labor-intensive process. Each mandarin must be carefully hand-clipped from the tree to prevent damage.

"This is a labor of love," Storm said. "They don't just go out there and shake the trees and mandarins fall off."

But recent rain has added another complication for growers, delaying picking during one of the busiest times of the season.

Kaitlin Aberle, a third-generation Placer County grower with Newcastle Mandarin Ranch, said crews have been unable to harvest for several days because of wet conditions.

"It's rough because we haven't been able to pick the last couple of days," Aberle said. "So we're picking a lot today and hopefully we have enough for the rest of the week."

Growers cannot pick mandarins while they are wet or even when morning dew remains on the fruit. According to Aberle, moisture can cause an entire bag of mandarins to spoil within days.

Despite the challenges, Aberle said the hard work is part of a family tradition she and her crew continue to enjoy.

"It's a lot of work. But we still enjoy it. We still love it because this is just what we know," she said.

The Mandarin Festival gives visitors a chance to celebrate the local harvest, sample seasonal treats and support Placer County growers.

The festival continues in Roseville through 4 p.m. on Sunday.