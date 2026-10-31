Roseville man arrested in connection to Midtown Sacramento shooting

A 24-year-old Roseville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning in Midtown Sacramento, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Kayak Alley and 21st Street just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, finding a man who had been shot.

Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Following an investigation, the suspect, identified as Jourdain Tucker, was arrested in connection to the shooting Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Tucker was booked into county jail on charges related to the shooting, police said.