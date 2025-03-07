Roseville led region in home sales last month as new homes continue to go up, report shows

Roseville leads the region in homes sales. What that means for prices

ROSEVILLE – Roseville continues to grow fast as new homes are going up. A new report shows the city is leading the region in home sales.

But with more supply coming in, what does that mean for current home value and prices?

With open land, new homes and ongoing construction, Roseville continues to change as development pushes forward.

"The amenities, the quality of life. It's a desirable place to live, and the city works well with home builders," said Jeff Short, government and public affairs director for the North State Building Industry Association.

South Placer County remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

Within that growth, the North State Building Industry Association reports Roseville led the region in home sales last month.

"Roseville has a lot of room to grow and is a great place to raise a family," Short said.

According to Zillow, the average home price in Roseville is about $642,000.

"For people moving from other parts of California, our prices seem super affordable," said Scott Ostrode, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty.

But most buyers aren't coming from far.

"The majority of buyers are just moving from another spot inside of Placer County or somewhere else in Sacramento County," Ostrode said.

More development means more supply, but that doesn't necessarily mean lower home values.

"When a new shiny object comes to town, the one that has been around in the market for a while, the value of that one starts to come up because now they're competing with the new," Ostrode said.

Despite significant growth in south Placer County, demand for housing across California remains high.

And as more people look for something new, prices could stay that way at least for now.

"As much opportunity there is to expand, we still have a shortage of lots to develop on compared to the number of people who want to live here," Short said.

When it comes to affordable housing, this growth we're seeing here is not a part of that. But the city says they are working to develop more with about 4,100 units developed so far.