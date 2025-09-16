Deadly crash blocks Riverside Avenue I-80 onramp in Roseville

Person hit, killed by vehicle in Roseville

Person hit, killed by vehicle in Roseville

Person hit, killed by vehicle in Roseville

An investigation is underway Tuesday after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on an Interstate 80 onramp in Roseville.

The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. on the southbound Riverside Avenue onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Roseville police confirmed that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved. Police also said the incident was fatal.

Due to the investigation, police said the roadway will be closed for some time. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

This is a developing story.