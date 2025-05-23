Home of elderly Roseville residents vandalized 4 times in one week

ROSEVILLE -- A call for community help is being made after a Roseville home was vandalized four times in the last week, leaving the elderly homeowners distressed and scared.

The home is in a neighborhood near Ferretti Park in Roseville, near Circuit Drive and Duranta Street.

The first act of vandalism happened last year, according to the couple's daughter, Kerry Davies, who said the home's back door was kicked in and destroyed.

In the months that followed, the couple upgraded their home security but it wasn't enough to stop nightly acts of vandalism this week.

The first incident was on Sunday and involved two masked vandals throwing containers of food at the couple's front door. In a security video shared with CBS Sacramento, one of the people in the video dumps a bottle of liquid onto the front porch and then smashes the glass container.

When the security lights come on, the two disappear into the neighborhood, one on a bike and the other on a scooter.

The second incident came on Tuesday, when the same two vandals threw a container of food at the front door, but before leaving, the person on the bike fired BB gun pellets into the front window.

The pellets shattered the glass, but Davies said Roseville police were able to take pellets as evidence from inside the home.

"My parents are in their eighties. They suffer from many medical issues. My father, cancer. My mom, congestive heart failure, and obviously, this has put them into distress," Davies told CBS Sacramento.

In the latest incident, on Thursday night, Davies said the home alarm system alerted the neighborhood to activity. Neighbors came out to check in on her parents, as did Roseville police, she said.

This, Davies said, is why she wanted to share their story, so the community could come together and help.

She shared the security footage of the incidents as well as her parents' stories in the hopes that another neighbor may have information that leads to identifying the two people from the videos.

"I do want the neighborhood, the neighborhood that my parents have been in for over a decade, to realize that this is happening in their neighborhood, and if they can keep a watch out for them and for each other, and come together as a community," said Davies.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the Roseville Police Department for more information but did not hear back in time for this story.